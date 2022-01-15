GRA goes after three tax defaulting companies

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is the revenue arm of government

3 companies default on tax, GRA

Tax liability of three companies stand at GH¢22.6 million



Directors of companies urged to report to GRA’s Domestic Tax Division



The Ghana Revenue Authority has intensified its resolve aimed at clamping down on companies that fail to honor their tax obligations.



According to a Graphic Business report, the Authority has requested some seven directors of three companies to make themselves available to the Domestic Tax Division of the Authority for discussions over their tax liability standings.



A notice published in the January 13, 2022 edition of the Daily Graphic, indicated that the three companies are yet to pay a total GH¢22.6 million outstanding as tax liability from their respective companies.

The newspaper publication listed the tax defaulting companies as; Gold Shop Limited with a tax liability of GH¢548,454.46, ISQ Resources Ghana Limited with a tax liability of GH¢9.98 million and Italtec Ghana Limited with a liability of GH¢12.02 million.



The publication, which also spelled out names of the seven directors included the Tax Identification Numbers of the three defaulting companies.



The Authority’s notice, explained the publication was in fulfilment of Sections 58 and 95 of the Revenue Administration Act 2016 (Act 915), which mandated the GRA Commissioner-General to publish the names of tax offenders in the Gazette, on the GRA website and national media outlets.



“The directors are to note that failure to honour this invitation and failure to settle outstanding liabilities will result in other enforcement actions taken against them to recover debts,” the notice said.