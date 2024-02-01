GRA kicks off collection of Emissions Levy; Here's how much vehicle owners will pay per annum

The levy is to promote the use of eco-friendly technologies and green energy

The revenue arm of government, GRA, will from Thursday, February 1, 2024, commence the collection of Emissions Levy Act, 2023 (Act 1112) to be imposed on vehicle owners in the country.

The tax measure, which was passed by parliament in December 2023, seeks to impose a levy on carbon dioxide equivalent emissions on internal combustion engine vehicles.



The levy forms part of government efforts aimed at tackling greenhouse gas emissions while promoting environmental and eco-friendly technologies to achieve net zero targets.



Now, all is set for the Ghana Revenue Authority to begin the collection of the levy, which will see vehicle owners pay a variety of sums depending on the type of vehicle they use and its engine capacity.



For instance, users of motorcycle and tricycles are required to pay GH¢75 per annum for the levy.



Motor vehicles, buses, and coaches which are up to 3000 cc will pay GH¢150 per annum, while motor vehicles, buses, and coaches above 3000 cc, cargo trucks, and articulated trucks will pay GH¢300 per annum.



See the list below as published by the GRA

• Motorcycles & tricycles - GH¢75 per annum



• Motor vehicles, buses and coaches up to 3000 cc - GH¢150 per annum



• (i) Motor vehicles, buses and coaches above 3000 cc - GH¢300 per annum



(ii) Cargo trucks and articulated trucks - GH¢300 per annum







