0
Menu
Business

GRA launches taxpayers' portal and mobile application for easy filing of tax returns

Ghana Revenue Authorityw121 The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is the revenue arm of government

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has launched the Taxpayers’ Portal & App.

According to the GRA, the portal makes it easier & more convenient 4 taxpayers 2 file their returns, initiate payments & access other tax-related services.

A Tax Return is an official statement of information or a document taxpayers are required by law to accurately complete and submit to GRA on or before their (returns) respective due dates.

The tax returns provide details of taxpayers such as their name, TIN, current tax office, and the period for which the return is being made. However, each tax type return has specific requirements relevant to the tax type.

This includes taxpayers’ taxable income, allowable deductions, rate of tax, tax payable, etc. for a particular tax period. GRA issues tax returns forms to help taxpayers provide the required information with ease.



Source: 3news.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo is now a symbol of hopelessness - Manasseh reacts to BBC interview
'Absentee' Adwoa Safo to be referred to Privileges Committee – Majority Leader hints
Parliament has 274 MPs, Assin North seat ‘automatically vacant’ – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Recently arrested 'gunman' is a sergeant, interdicted amid probe – Police
I deserve 50% of Odartey Lamptey’s estate - What ex-wife told the High Court
The story of the golden bed that led to the dismissal of a minister in 1962
Cardinal Turkson gets top Vatican appointment again
Police arrest 28 robbery suspects, shoot two others dead
I'm disappointed in Bawumia - Abeiku Santana
5 dead, 7 injured in accident on Accra-Kumasi Highway