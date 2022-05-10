GRA lazy with tax collection, masons, carpenters must pay taxes - GUTA

GRA boss, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah

Many people in the informal sector do not pay taxes, Charles Gyan

Businesses will collapse if they're overburdened with tax, GUTA Vice President



Few people targed for revenue generation, GUTA Veep



Vice President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Charles Gyan has accused the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) of not putting in much effort into the collection of revenue for the country.



According to him, the revenue arm of government only targets a few whereas numerous people in the informal sector evade taxes.



Charles Gyan stated that it's about time GRA ropes in carpenters, masons and other artisans to pay taxes.

This, he said, will help raise more revenue for the country.



The Vice President of GUTA further asserted that if only few businesses are targeted to honour their tax obligations, several jobs would be lost.



This, he said will increase the unemployment rate in the country.



Speaking on Citi TV's Point of View programme on Monday, May 9, “Government should look at the way it tries to raise money by taking taxes. Few people have been targeted. GRA as an institution must back up. I think they are being very lazy. They are not helping matters because if you look at the number of people in the informal sector who are not contributing anything, it is a pity.”



“If the few businesses are always being burdened [with taxes] it will get to a point where we are going to lose businesses and unemployment will go up. Masons, carpenters and all of such persons don’t pay anything [they must be roped in],” he stated.

Meanwhile, government through the Ghana Revenue Authority and other charging entities have started the collection of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).



This 1.5% tax on all electronic transfers above GH¢100 is aimed at widening the country's tax net, as well as, increase domestic revenue.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below;







