GRA must intensify tax collections from ‘night market’ operators, extractive industry - Coalition

Ghana Revenue Authority

The Chairman of the Tax Justice Coalition (TJC), Vitus Azeem, has urged the Ghana Revenue Authority to capitalize on operators of “night market” businesses into the tax net.

Night market operators include nightclubs, lounge bars, night shopping centers, artisans, and grocery shops that work at night.



This was part of the suggestions the coalition made to the Authority to enable the expansion of the tax net.



He made various propositions including the amendment of the vehicle tax component, enforcement of tax collection from the extractive sector, and also the intensification of public education.



Speaking at a news conference on the topic: “An analysis of the 2023 Mid-year Budget and Economic Policy” he said: “We call on [the] government to amend the vehicle tax component to include the accommodation of public officers, as accommodation is also a benefit in kind.



“We urge GRA to take necessary steps to collect all capital gains tax, especially from the extractive sector which enjoys exemptions on imports; intensify its public education programmes on their digital platforms to enhance compliance,” Azeem said.

He added, “Intensify efforts to collect taxes on additional oil entitlement from companies operating in the upstream petroleum sector, and take steps to rope “night market operators into the tax net.”



