GRA prepares for implementation of E-Levy ahead of parliamentary approval

Parliament yet to consider E-Levy Bill

GRA to develop platform for implementation of E-Levy



Minority caucus, citizens oppose E-Levy Bill



The revenue arm of government, the Ghana Revenue Authority, is making preparations for the implementation of the yet-to-be approved Electronic Transactions Levy Bill.



The Bill is currently before Parliament with lawmakers yet to make consideration albeit stiff opposition from the Minority Caucus and cross-section of the Ghanaian public.



But according to a letter sighted by GhanaWeb, the Authority is directing partners such as the ARB Apex Bank to trigger processes awaiting the passage of the E-Levy Bill.



The letter which was signed by Commissioner General of the GRA, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, stated that “While we await the passage of the bill, I wish to inform you to hold yourself in readiness for the implementation of the levy in three (3) phases as soon as the Bill is passed into Law.”

The GRA further said it is developing a platform for the full implementation of the E-Levy.







The announcement of the E-Levy has courted widespread condemnation and backlash from lawmakers and the public. The Minority caucus of parliament believes the levy will be detrimental to jobs, businesses, and erode gains made towards financial/digital inclusion.



But government insists the E-Levy Bill is necessary to fill revenue gaps of government's 2022 budget, create jobs and increase infrastructure.



The E-Levy was announced by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, in November last year while he delivered the 2022 budget statement before Parliament.



The levy, when approved, seeks to impose a 1.75 percent charge on all electronic transactions covering mobile money payments, bank transfers, inward remittances among others.