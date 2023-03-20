GRA recovers GH¢85 million in revenue shortfalls from businesses

Dr Ammishadai Owusu-Amoah, GRA Commissioner-General

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) monitoring team noted that more than GH¢85 million has been recovered in revenue from businesses within five months, i.e October 2022 to February 2023.

The losses were recovered by a monitoring team inaugurated in October 2022 to undertake risk-based and intelligence-driven operations across the country.



The Commissioner of Customs, Alhaji Seidu Iddrisu Iddisah, however, warned that the GRA will ensure that any unethical exercise by any importer or trader against the country’s customs laws will be uncovered and dealt with.



“As you know, Customs is supposed to be at all the entry points to ensure that goods that come into the country meet the security and health needs of the people; and the country has laws to deal with the importation of items as well as the payment of right duties to the state which is used as an economic tool”.



“We have layers of enforcement and one of them is the establishment of the monitoring teams that operates at certain strategic areas to ensure that if one is able to dodge from the entry points, these teams will be able to apprehend them for the right amount of duties and customs processes to be done,” he was quoted by myjoyonline.com.



He also noted that these recoveries will have a huge impact on the country’s revenue.

“We have always encouraged people to come out with evidence of our team members harassing individuals or any form of corruption so that we can investigate and deal with the officers involved,” he mentioned.



“We have a code of ethics and conducts. When it is breached, the necessary sanctions are applied accordingly,” he asserted.



