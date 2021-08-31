GRA schools Upper West Regional clients on cashless policy

Festus Onomah-Quansah, GRA Director for the Wa Area Office

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in the Upper West Region has schooled clients to the cashless policy and application of waiver of interest and penalties on their accrued tax returns which were in arrears by the Authority.

The meeting which brought together participants from formal and informal sectors sought to assist the clients to adapt the new policies for swift business transactions as well as reduced their tax burdens.



Addressing the media on the sidelines if the programme, the Area Director for the Wa Area Office which encompasses the Savannah Region, Mr Festus Onomah-Quansah, stated that the tax waiver was made necessary following the stress businesses had to suffer at the advent of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.



“The tax waiver covers all interests and returns accumulated till December, 2020 and does not include any amount accumulated this year as was agreed on by parliament last year,” he stated.



Tax waiver refers to remitting penalties and interests which are charged on principal taxes that are not paid or filed by stipulated due dates, and accumulate liabilities.



He stated that the bill was passed by Parliament early this year, following the devastating effect the COVID-19 has had on businesses and said the clients had between April 1 and September, 30, 2021 to apply for the waiver and would be considered if they qualified.

Touching on the cashless payment system, the Director indicated that the GRA had partnered some commercial banks in the country where clients could go and file, make payments and added that others could also use mobile money for the same payment,” he stated.



He was, however, quick to add that the cashless system would not replace the administrative role of the staff at the GRA as they would still work to ensure compliance amongst their clients.



“We will still go round to make sure that people pay taxes because when you pay that is not the end, we get the record which we will use for the follow up to ensure that taxes are paid on time,” he added.



The clients were taken through the processes for registering on the portal and filing of tax returns before payment is made at the bank as well as applying for the tax waiver from the GRA.



Some of the clients commended the move by the GRA during the open discussion session and called for more of such innovative ideas to enhance their services.