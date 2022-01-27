GRA sets GH¢80.3 billion revenue target for 2022

The Commissioner-General of GRA, Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, has set a tax target of GH¢80.3 billion for the 2022 revenue collection year, the Finance Ministry has announced.

The Authority, according to the Ministry is expected to meet this year’s target just like it did in the mobilization of the 2021 target where it was able to collect a little over GH¢57.32 billion as against a target of GH¢57.02 billion.



A speech read on behalf of the finance minister by George Swanzy Winful, Director of Revenue Policy at the Finance Ministry at the observation of the International Customs Day in Accra yesterday, said the Ministry and the GRA are optimistic of exceeding the 2022 target.



“In achieving this target, it is my hope that the GRA and the Customs Division will pay particular attention to adopting the data culture and innovative technologies to help move GRA’s revenue mobilization to another level,” the minister said.



Mr Ofori Atta stated that the Finance Ministry will continue to support the various initiatives of the GRA on digitization drive to ensure that the needed revenue is effectively and efficiently mobilized.



Commenting on the theme for the event, ‘Scaling Up Customs Digital Transformation by Embracing a Data Culture and Building a Data Ecosystem’, GRA’s Commissioner-General, Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah explained that the theme falls within the authority’s transformation agenda going forward.

He said the effect of COVID-19 on the global economy has left the authority with no option but to leverage data culture and technology to appropriately stay relevant in revenue collection.



“In 2020, the authority introduced the Integrated Customs Management Systems (ICUMS) at the country’s ports to block all revenue loopholes and facilitate trade. The cashless system was also launched in 2021 among others,” Dr Owusu-Amoah said.



Equally, the Customs Division of the GRA has embraced modern technologies which have brought up major innovative ways to implement effective controls to enhance and accelerate revenue collection processes.



The International Customs Day



Every year on January 26th, International Customs Day recognizes the role of custom officials and agencies in maintaining the flow of goods across the world’s borders. On the day, members of the World Customs Organization (WCO) and stakeholders also showcase their efforts and activities. The WCO believes that while borders divide, customs connect. Their mission is to provide leadership, guidance, and support to customs administrations.