0
Menu
Business

GRA to address issues associated with E-Levy implementation today

Ghana Revenue Authorityw121 The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is the revenue arm of government

Thu, 5 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Supreme Court dismisses Minority suit to injuct E-Levy implementation

E-Levy rollout begins from May 1

GRA to refund unlawful deductions

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is expected to address questions from stakeholders with regard to the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy.

The address which will take place at the Ministry of Information on Thursday May 5 comes after various complaints of wrongful deductions among others have shrouded the implementation of the tax policy.

Since the implementation of the levy, many have taken to social media to express their displeasure over the tax policy which government believes will fill revenue gaps despite stiff opposition against it.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 4 dismissed an injunction filed by the Minority in Parliament to halt the implementation of the E-Levy which commenced on May 1, 2022.

This paves more way for the implementation of the levy to take place.

Commissioner General of the GRA, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah is however expected to address the press at 8:00 AM on Thursday, May 5.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asamoah Gyan’s manager ‘fights’ Abedi Pele’s spokesperson over autobiography
Ghanaians will suffer intense hardship without E-Levy – Supreme Court to Minority
Please forgive me for anything I didn't say, do - Dag's tribute to son
Supreme Court dismisses injunction application against E-Levy
Supreme Court dismisses injunction application against E-Levy
Surveillance camera captures horrific accident on Labone junction
3 young Ghanaian women dominating the legal front in Ghana
NPP communications broke down because of me – Bridget Otoo shades
Dan Kwaku Yeboah rejects Mahama's E-levy promise
KKD emits how disappointed he is in Akufo-Addo’s government
Related Articles: