4
Menu
Business

GRA to arrest and prosecute businesses that do not issue VAT invoices

VAT Invoice.png VAT invoice

Thu, 1 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Revenue Authority has stated that effective September 1, 2022, businesses that do not issue Value Added Tax (VAT) invoices to customers' purchases will be arrested and prosecuted.

The Commissioner of the Domestic Tax Revenue Division (DTRD) of the GRA, Edward Appenteng Gyambrah, said this has become necessary as some businesses have been reported to be flouting the invoice issuance law.

According to him, the GRA will roll out the exercise by invigilating shops, and mystery purchases across the country.

The exercise is expected to run from September 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022, according to graphiconline reports.

The report by Graphic, noted that some businesses were not issuing VAT invoices or were misreporting, also known as ëundercardingí the tax, in order to pay less revenue to the state.

However, he noted that some buyers did not bother to ask for the invoices after their purchase.

Therefore, customers who do not demand the invoice will also face the wrath of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

The practice, Gyambrah stated was in clear contravention of sections 58 and 59 of the VAT Act, 2013 (Act 870) which involves charging, issuing, and accounting for VAT appropriately.

SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE
Anyidoho vows to thwart Asiedu Nketia's NDC Chairmanship aspiration
Top judges paid as low as GH¢7,509 for auction cars - AG's report
Labianca owner not an appointee of Akufo-Addo - Sam Okudzeto
FA ministry’s PR faux pas in NAM1’s passport allegation reaction
Former MP 'cries' out
Customs gave Ghana profit under Colonel Damoah - Awingobit
Related Articles: