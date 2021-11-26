GRA to publish names of tax defaulting OMCs

GRA

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced that it will publish a list of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and their managers who have defaulted in the payment of taxes if “satisfactory arrangements are not made to settle outstanding tax liabilities by Friday, 3 December 2021.”

According to the GRA, it will also continue enforcement actions including garnisheeing of accounts, sealing off of business premises among other enforcement tools available, as well as prosecution.



A statement issued by the Authority advised businesses “in other sectors to also take steps to settle their tax liabilities or make satisfactory arrangements to pay in order to avoid publication of their names in the dailies and subsequent enforcement actions.”

The GRA further advised all OMCs to “take note of this final reminder to settle their outstanding tax liabilities".



The Commissioner-General of the GRA is mandated by Section 58 and 95 of the Revenue Administration Act, 2016 (Act 915) to publish the names of tax offenders in the Gazette on the Authority’s website and other national media.