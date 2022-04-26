GREDA members charged to seek permission from BoG before quoting in dollars

Patrick Ebo Bonful, President of the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA)

The Ghana Real Estate Developer Authority (GREDA) has warned its members against advertising and pricing in foreign currencies without permission from the Bank of Ghana.



This comes after the central bank in a notice issued on April 7, 2022 cautioned institutions and businesses to refrain pricing particularly in US dollars – a decision that seeks to stabilise the local currency.



Reacting to the development in an interview with Joy Business, President of the GREDA, Patrick Ebo Bonful admonished members of the Association to adhere to the Bank of Ghana directive accordingly.

“If they [real estate firms] still want to quote in dollars, they just have to come for special permission from the [Bank of Ghana] to be able to do that. So, there is already an open window which our members have been exploring,” he is quoted by Joy Business.



He continued, “Some are already there, so when you hear that some members of GREDA are quoting in dollars, it is because they have the permission to do so."



For many years, many businesses such as real estate firms have been advertising and quoting their prices in US dollars - basing their argument on hikes in the prices of building wares and materials.



Meanwhile, the central bank in a recent press statement further cautioned the general public to desist from dealing in illegal forex activities also known as black market transactions adding that the sole legal tender in Ghana is the Ghana Cedi.



The Bank of Ghana added it is in collaboration with National Security and Law Enforcement Agencies to clamp down on illegal foreign exchange operations.