GRIDCo completes repair, restoration works on damaged towers in Kumasi

The Ashanti region has been experiencing black out since December 9

Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), a power transmission company, has completed the repair and restoration works on the damaged towers of the 330-kilo volts (kv) Aboadze-Anwomaso Transmission Line, ahead of schedule.

On November 9, 2021, three of the towers of GRIDCo were damaged by tower masts at Bogoso in the Western Region on the Aboadze to Kumasi 330 kilovolts power line.



The damaged transmission line spans from Aboadze to Kumasi to serve customers within Kumasi and beyond through Awomaso bulk supply point.



At a press conference last Friday, the Director of the Northern Network Services at GRIDCo, Ing., Vincent Eugene Boakye, said the damaged 330kV Aboadze-Kumasi Transmission Lines have been repaired and now functioning ahead of schedule, thereby stabilizing the electricity situation in the Region.



GRIDCo had earlier in a joint press briefing on November 30, 2021, with the other players of the power provision in the country, the Ministry of Energy, Volta River Authority(VRA) and Electricity Company of Ghana(ECG), assured all and sundry that come December 20, 2021, the entire restoration work would be completed.



The Ashanti region, since November 9, 2021, had been sleeping in darkness from 6:00 PM each night.

The development also affected water treatment and production from the Barekese site because there was a shortfall of energy to meet the water production demand for domestic and industrial use.



It is recalled that the Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh-‘Napo’, recently visited Kumasi with ECG, GRIDCo and VRA top officials.



The Minister, during the visit, announced that the GRIDCo damaged pylons were being repaired so the power supply would be stable in Kumasi soon.



GRIDCo has also promised the public of continued commitment to providing a reliable grid for national development.