GRIDCo employee tests positive for coronavirus

An employee of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has tested positive for COVID-19. The Company received the news on Monday July 6, 2020. The employee has since been isolated for treatment by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) COVID-19 Management Team, in line with the established protocols.

A comprehensive contact tracing process has also begun in order to ensure appropriate measures are taken to protect the lives of those likely to have come into contact with the infected person.



Additionally, as a precautionary measure; a decision has been taken by GRIDCo Management to undertake a mass testing of all staff who have been working at its Tema office since June 15, 2020 in order to immediately identify, isolate and treat employees who may have contracted the virus.

The Company has engaged the COVID-19 Team in Tema to manage the process.



GRIDCo would like to assure its Customers and Stakeholders that it remains committed to their safety whilst ensuring uninterrupted power transmission services.

Source: GRIDCo

