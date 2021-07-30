GRIDCo gets new board

The new GDRICo board with the Energy Minister

A new Board to oversee the affairs of Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has been sworn-in at the Energy Ministry.

The new composition comes at a time of rapid development and growth in the power sector, with key projects currently underway to establish consistent power supply and delivery across the country.



The Board is led by His Excellency, Ambassador Kabral Blay-Amihere with Nana Akyereako Adjabinti I, Honourable Patricia Appiagyei, Madam Dzifa Amegashie, Prof. Kwaku Appiah-Adu, Mr. Bernard Nii Sackey, Ing. Stephen Akuoko and Mr. Frederick Fredua Antoh as members Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, urged the Board to implement effective strategic initiatives to ensure revenue growth and sustainability in the Company.



He acknowledged the urgent need for infrastructure investment in the transmission sector and assured the Board that he was willing to support GRIDCo in achieving its key objectives.



“I am well aware that your management team is working with the Finance Ministry on support to accelerate some of your priority projects and I shall ensure that it gets done,” he said.

The Director General of the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA), Stephen Asamoah Boateng, highlighted the significant role GRIDCo plays in the sector and promised to help the Company clear all bottlenecks in order to remain successful.



Chairman of the new Board, Ambassador Blay-Amihere lauded the achievements of the erstwhile Board and assured the government of a commitment to consolidate the gains made by the Company.



“We will address outstanding issues and collaborate with key players in the sector in executing our mandate as the backbone of power delivery in Ghana,” he added.