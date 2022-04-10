GRIDCo set to upgrade transmission capacity of three substations

Logo of GRIDCo

Source: GNA

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has set the next three months to upgrade the transmission capacity at the Achimota, Avenor, and Mallam Junction substations, to meet the growing demand for electricity in Accra and its environs.

According to a GRIDCo statement to the Ghana News Agency in Tema, the transmission capacity upgrading exercise which runs from April to June this year would affect the power supply of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) customers on its distribution systems.



The statement said customers on the Achimota, Avenor, and Mallam Junction substation transmission lines would experience power outages during the day from April 9 to June 30 during the exercises.



The company has therefore apologized for any inconvenience caused during the period.

According to GRIDCo, the transmission capacity upgrading exercise would involve the re-construction of its transmission lines from the Achimota substation through Avenor to the Mallam Junction.



The works it indicated involved taking out of service two 161 kV transmission lines from Achimota to Accra Central, and Achimota to Mallam Junction