GROHE relaunches Eurosmart faucet with latest technology for convenience

GROHE has reinvented its first Eurosmart faucet for the bathroom to meet modern-day needs. The product which was introduced more than 20 years ago has become a legendary number as it has quickly developed into the undisputed bestseller in the brand’s faucet portfolio and establishing itself as an all-time favorite product choice for professionals.

In line with a changing society’s requirements and adapting to recent needs, the new GROHE Eurosmart comes with a contemporary design and future-oriented functions while the main characteristics of the line remain unchanged.



Jonas Brennwald, Leader at LIXIL EMENA says, “Eurosmart evolved with every generation, which is crucial if you want to bring meaningful products to the market. Our environment is constantly transforming, and we need to react to changing needs with new product solutions.



Right now, a global health crisis is forcing the world to rethink hygiene standards. Therefore, we developed a hybrid version of Eurosmart which combines hygiene-enhancing touchless and manual operation. Additional examples is the lever variants which reflect the complexity of different living situations and the fact that every consumer has different requirements: Long levers can simplify the daily work of doctors, while loop levers are perfect for children and elderly people in multi-generational houses.”



He added, ‘With the relaunch of the Eurosmart bathroom faucet, GROHE demonstrates innovation leadership: The brand is not only introducing a contemporary design but also presents completely new product variants Eurosmart is the perfect proof that innovation is not limited to new lines. Innovating in a relevant way also means reinventing core products. Only these human-centric solutions enable us to create better homes.”



The evolution of the Eurosmart line is focused on the creation of purpose-driven products and is carried out with dedicated use cases in mind: The Eurosmart Loop lever, for example, simplifies gripping thanks to the cut-out center. This makes the product variant ideal for people with limited motor skills and for care homes, allowing everyone to live as independently as possible for as long as possible.

The Eurosmart variant for the health sector is equipped with an extra-long lever that enables doctors to operate the faucet with their elbow, thereby minimizing the contact with surfaces. The different lever variants directly relate to people's lives and are a perfect reflection of GROHE’s human-centric design approach. This also includes installation professionals: The new angled product body facilitates the installation process.



The Eurosmart hybrid variant offers additional advantages when it comes to hygiene. It combines the advantages of a manual and a touchless faucet. Users can decide whether they want to use the manual lever or use touchless technology by activating the water flow via the integrated sensor. When there is no need to touch the faucet when washing hands, the risk of spreading germs and cross-contamination is minimized.



The Eurosmart line is equipped with a new safe stop technology to make things even more convenient especially for households with children and elderly people. Thanks to an integrated micro thermostat, the temperature can be limited to prevent injuries due to scalding.



The Eurosmart faucet line has even more to offer: For extra comfort, a pull-out spout variant offers full flexibility – perfect for washing hair or cleaning the basin. Water- and energy-saving technologies integrated into the Eurosmart line support consumers’ efforts to achieve a more sustainable lifestyle. GROHE EcoJoy technology, for example, reduces the water flow while enriching the water with air, thereby ensuring a perfect, voluminous flow while saving valuable resources - a great choice for eco-conscious consumers.



Available in a total of five sizes, ranging from S to XL, the GROHE Eurosmart line offers a solution for any custom project. The best part: For holistic interior concepts installers and planners find matching Euro Ceramics in the GROHE portfolio, which complements the faucet in design and function.

Furthermore, the Eurosmart line can also be found in GROHE’s kitchen portfolio, making Eurosmart a perfect choice for coordinated design concepts.



