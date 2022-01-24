GSA to regulate activities of ‘Okada’ – Director-General

‘Okada’ riders

GSA to roll out a Ghana Automotive Code

‘Okada’ cause about 50% of road accidents – Prof Dodoo



Regulation of Okada would help create jobs - Prof Dodoo



Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Prof Alex Dodoo has disclosed that his entity would soon roll out the Ghana Automotive Code to help regulate the activities of motorcyclists particularly ‘Okada’ riders in the country.



According to Prof Dodoo, implementation of the Ghana Automotive Code would help ensure free flow of traffic on roads and would also prevent road accidents which are mostly caused by road motorcyclists.



The director-general who made these remarks on Asaase Radio’s Breakfast Show on January 24, 2022, added that ‘Okadas’ were responsible for almost 50 percent of road accidents in the country.



“Okada’s are not regulated and because of this most of their drivers do not follow traffic directives … they behave as though the road is theirs; putting lives at risk.

“In the next few weeks, you will see us launching the Ghana Automotive Code. The amount of deaths attributed to Okada is too much … and this is because they are not regulated,” he was quoted by asaaseradio.



Proof Dodoo further stated that the regulation of ‘Okada’ would help create more jobs and help reduce the level of unemployment in the country.



He added that it is high time regulation on the usage of the countries roads are enforced to help save the lives of the citizenry.



“We have reached a time period where the safety of Ghanaians can only be ensured by following the rules and these rules must be enforced.



“I dare say that if we, as a country, decide to enforce the directives of our LI’s [Legislative Instruments], we can create multiple job opportunities,” he added.