GSE plays vital roles in Ghana’s economic development - Deputy MD

Ghana Stock Exchange

Source: GNA

Deputy Managing Director (MD), Abena Amoah, Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), says the GSE continues to play a key role in the country’s economic development in its three decades of operation.

She said just like other markets, GSE’s performance had gone up and down, but its overall output had been positive over the years.



She said at the end of 2021, the Ghana Stock Exchange received its highest ever Equities Market Capitalization since its inception in 1990 with a stock market capitalization of GH¢64,495.20 representing 15 per cent of Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product.



The Deputy MD said out of the 31 years of operations, 20 years had seen the achievement of positive results and in two of those years, the GSE had been adjudged the Best performing Market in the World.



Ms Amoah, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the 2022 Policy and Governance Forum, said at the end of 2021, the GSE had been adjudged the second-Best performing market in Africa with a composite index of 43.66 per cent, measuring the performance of its Equity’s Market.



Between 1990 to 2021, the Ghana Stock Exchange, as part of its contribution and growth of the capital market ecosystem, saw a total number of 253 institutions and participants in the market.

She said on the Debt Market (GFIM), the first year in 2015, the GSE traded GH¢5,222 million with a phenomenal growth throughout the years, trading GH¢208,808 million in 2021.



The Deputy MD, speaking on the volumes of shares in the Central Securities Deposit (CDS) for December 2021, said there were GH¢6,860,968,293 volumes from foreign investors representing 49 per cent and GH¢7,215,310,349 from domestic investors representing 51 per cent.



She noted that as of December 2021, there were 1,897 foreign investors representing one per cent and 217, 031 domestic investors representing 99 per cent in the Central Securities Deposit.



She said currently, 36 companies had issued 33 different securities, including ordinary shares, preference shares, depository receipt on its Equities Market.



On the Fixed Income Market, however, she noted that there were currently 196 securities listed, including 153 being government and 43 corporate organisations.

Ms Amoah explained that over its years of existence, the Ghana Stock Exchange had facilitated the raising of GH¢18 billion in Equity and Debt Capital with some GH¢5.4 billion raised as total Equities Capital on the GSE.



Out of the amount, MTN Ghana raised GH¢1,146.6 million (m) – the biggest amount by a single entity, ADB Bank Banking raised GH¢472.38m, Enterprise Insurance Plc GH¢219.7m, GOIL Plc GH¢197.2m, GCB Bank Plc GH¢103.4m, SIC Insurance Plc GH¢35.2m, and Cocoa Processing Company Plc GH¢13.5m.



Also, Digicut Advertising Plc raised a total of GH¢9.5m, Intravenous Infusions Plc GH¢6.8m while the Produce Buying Company Plc raised GH¢5.9m.



She said between five to 10 years, the Debt Market had raised GH¢12,612.38m and Shelf Registration of GH¢17,670m.