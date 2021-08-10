GSE recorded its biggest IPO in 2019 - Ofori-Atta reveals

Ken Ofori-Atta is the Minister of Finance

The Ghana Stock Exchange recorded its biggest Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2019, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has stated.

He explained that with the listing of MTN on the GSE, it added up to this feat.



“The biggest IPO in the history of the GSE was also achieved in 2019 with the listing of MTN on our market,” he said.



Ken Ofori-Atta made this known when he inaugurated the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) Board in Accra, as contained in his address and made available to GhanaWeb.

He also disclosed that there is a new collaboration with the aim of making Ghana a better emerging market.



“A collaboration between the London Stock Exchange and the GSE has been initiated to, among other things, help Ghana move from being classified as a frontier market to an emerging market,” he explained.



