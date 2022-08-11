GSS warns of continuous hike in prices despite harvest season for food

Prices of foodstuff to keep rising

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has warned that prices of goods and services may continue to rise despite being in the harvest season for food crops.

Announcing the inflation rate for July 2022, government statistician Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim said inflation for the month of July hit 31.7%, the highest rate recorded since November 2003.



This, according to him, was highly influenced by the increase in the cost of importation as the cedi keeps depreciating against the dollar and other major trading currencies.



Head of Price Statistics, John Forster Agyaho, speaking to JoyNews lamented the persistent increase in the prices of commodities, especially food.



He said, “We are in the harvest season but look at the weight of food items in the basket. Why would you expect prices of food to go down?”

“But there are other factors in the basket that affect inflation. If we continue seeing higher imported inflation because of the global crises, there will be past research in cutting foods from the farm base to the market centers. These other factors are also things that we shouldn’t gloss over,” he told JoyNews on Wednesday.



The components that contributed to the rise in inflation according to the GSS are as follows: Transport (44.6%); Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas, and Other Fuels (43.0%); Furnishings, Household Equipment, and Routine Household Maintenance (42.0%); Recreation, Sport and Culture (33.8%); Personal Care, Social Protection and Miscellaneous Goods and Services (33.7%) and Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (32.3%).



SSD/IA