GT Bank clarifies text message on '50 and 20 notes'

File photo of a GT Bank Ghana branch

GT Bank has rectified an earlier report suggesting that it will no longer accept '50 and 20 paper notes' effective August 31.

The bulk SMS message which was sent out to customers of the bank on August 9 created some confusion and panic over which currency denominator that bank meant in its circular.



"Dear Customer, Effective August 31, 2022, the Bank will no longer accept 50 and 20 paper notes’, the SMS earlier read.



But the bank in an email to its customers clarified that the currency denomination it meant to refer to was the UK pounds sterling.



It explained that the decision was in line with the Bank of England’s announcement to discontinue the use of £50 and £20 notes effective September 30, 2022.



“As a result of the development, please be informed Guaranty Trust Bank (Limited) Ghana will no longer accept the £50 and £20 paper for banking transactions effective September 30, 2022,” it stated.

Meanwhile, the earlier message to the banks' customers resulted in social media chatter among many Ghanaians including actress, Lydia Forson and others who seem baffled by the message.



Upon receiving the message, they began tagging both GT Bank and the Bank of Ghana to offer clarity on the bulk message.



