0
Menu
Business

GT Bank text message about '20 and 50 notes' causes uneasiness among Ghanaians

GT Bank GT Bank Ghana says it will no longer accept '20 and 50 paper notes'

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There is chatter on social media at the moment following a bulk text message sent to GT Bank customers which suggest the bank will soon reject '20 and 50 paper notes'.

Guaranty Trust Bank (Limited) Ghana on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 issued a bulk SMS message informing customers of its decision to no longer accept '20 and 50 paper notes'.

The message which was widely received by the banks' customers said the move will take effect from August 31, 2022.

"Dear Customer, Effective August 31, 2022, the Bank will no longer accept the 20 and 50 paper notes," the SMS read.

It further called on customers to use a toll-free number for further enquires.

A lot of Ghanaians, including actress, Lydia Forson and many others who seem baffled by the message have been tagging both GT Bank and the Bank of Ghana to offer clarity to the message.

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb Business at the time of filing this report contacted GT Bank Ghana for further clarity but received no response.

The Bank of Ghana when reached for clarity on the matter also refused to comment.

See a screenshot of the text message and reactions from Twitter below:





































MA/DO
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Atta Mills' illness started after 2004 elections - Brother reveals
List of properties Antwi ne Antwi lost to strange sickness
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification