GT Bank text message about '20 and 50 notes' causes uneasiness among Ghanaians

GT Bank Ghana says it will no longer accept '20 and 50 paper notes'

There is chatter on social media at the moment following a bulk text message sent to GT Bank customers which suggest the bank will soon reject '20 and 50 paper notes'.

Guaranty Trust Bank (Limited) Ghana on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 issued a bulk SMS message informing customers of its decision to no longer accept '20 and 50 paper notes'.



The message which was widely received by the banks' customers said the move will take effect from August 31, 2022.



"Dear Customer, Effective August 31, 2022, the Bank will no longer accept the 20 and 50 paper notes," the SMS read.



It further called on customers to use a toll-free number for further enquires.



A lot of Ghanaians, including actress, Lydia Forson and many others who seem baffled by the message have been tagging both GT Bank and the Bank of Ghana to offer clarity to the message.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb Business at the time of filing this report contacted GT Bank Ghana for further clarity but received no response.



The Bank of Ghana when reached for clarity on the matter also refused to comment.

See a screenshot of the text message and reactions from Twitter below:









You’re waiting for this to spread, make news etc before you even tweet about it??



People can’t reach the toll free numbers, reps keep saying they will get back to us and in the meantime everyone is making up their own story as they go.



If it’s an error just address it? — miss forson (@lydiaforson) August 9, 2022

@gtbank_help @GTBankGhana what do you mean you’re no longer going to accept 20 and 50 paper notes?? — FKA-1st✳️♻️ (@fka_NY) August 9, 2022

UPDATE : I’ve tried calling the number and haven’t gotten through, sent a message to a relationship manager and still waiting.



Some people in the comments are claiming it’s for the pound ( £) not CEDI. Still waiting for feedback. https://t.co/JJpJ6t16sV — miss forson (@lydiaforson) August 9, 2022

Called the toll free number, hasn’t gone through as you can see from the many messages others have written.



Spoke to an RM, still no word. And there hasn’t been ANY official message that it’s GP if you have that, share it. — miss forson (@lydiaforson) August 9, 2022

I literally just got this message too! What’s going on? — Naa Ashorkor (@Naa_Ashorkor) August 9, 2022

@GTBankGhana please can we get a clarification on this?



The toll-free number not going through either. pic.twitter.com/4Dj9yTNJB9 — KKB (@KofiKyeiB4) August 9, 2022

what is this that i'm hearing from GT bank. they won't accept 20 or 50 notes? @GTBankGhana — Kofi Ramos #MaguireOut (@iamkarsoft) August 9, 2022

@gtbank_help @GTBankGhana what do you mean you’re no longer going to accept 20 and 50 paper notes?? — FKA-1st✳️♻️ (@fka_NY) August 9, 2022

MA/DO