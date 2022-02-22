GTA adopts measures to sustain chocolate sales after Valentine’s Day

Chief Executive of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyemang

Chocolate sales dip after Valentines

National Chocolate Week to bring together players in the chocolate industry



Farmers make only 5% profit on chocolate sales



Ghana Tourism says it has taken note of the trend of dipping sales of chocolate after Valentine’s Day every year.



Chief Executive of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyemang, noted that before or during Valentine's, demand for chocolates rises but decreases sharply after the celebration.



He describes the trend as worrying saying it affects players in the chocolate industry, the reason the authority put together the National Chocolate Week celebration.

According to him, the Authority is bringing everyone in the value chain together to make decisions on how to make chocolates more distributable.



“We know that it has value, health-wise. We need to make it economically viable for everybody within the value chain, for us in the Tourism industry, tourism thrives on activities that bring out chocolate, for example, the celebration of Valentine, Christmas Easter, anytime we celebrate anything, there are cakes being made with chocolate and the rest.”



Also, the GTA says it is making efforts to ensure that farmers benefit more from the production of cocoa away from the current 5% profit they enjoy currently.



“So, what we are trying to do is to focus on making sure that within the hospitality and tourism space cocoa consumption and chocolate consumption goes up and that will also inure to the benefits of our farmers our producers and everybody within the value chain.”