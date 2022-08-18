GTA engages stakeholders on draft standards for multi- purpose establishments

GTA meets stakeholders

Source: Ghana Tourism Authority

The Ghana Tourism Authority has engaged stakeholders on the draft standards for multi-purpose establishments such as conference halls, event centres and other public facilities.

The engagements which took place on August 17, 2022, aimed at discussing the registration and licensing regime of Multi-Purpose Establishments which includes Conference Centres, Convention / Exhibition Centres, Event Centres, Banquet Facilities, etc.



Deputy Chief Executive / Operations, Mr. Ekow Sampson, while delivering his opening remarks stated that the Authority deemed it appropriate to engage the leadership of the Events and Meetings Professionals Association of Ghana (EMPAG) as well as Event Vendors Association of Ghana (EVAG) on the subject matter.



Director of Standards and Quality Assurance, Alex Boakye, addressing the meeting noted that Multi- Purpose Establishment refers to any premises hired out for the purpose of holding functions such as meetings, conferences, conventions, exhibitions, seminars, workshops, banquets, social events and any related function which is not part of any registered accommodation establishment. He stated that the regulations will come into force after it has been passed by Parliament.



The President of EMPAG and EVAG, Mrs. Theresa Ayoade and Kate Hassan respectively expressed appreciation to the leadership of the Authority for engaging them appropriately to ensure a fair representation of the Industry Professionals in the drafting stage of the document. The leadership of EMPAG and EVAG assured the meeting that they will also in turn engage their members on further deliberations in order to have appropriate inputs where necessary.

The meeting unanimously agreed to take into careful consideration the ff: Health and Safety, Risk Assessment and Management (Risk Test), Insurance, etc. A strategy would be put in place to conduct sensitization and awareness campaign for all Multi-Purpose Establishments.



Present at the deliberations were also the Solicitor Secretary of GTA, Mrs. Stella Osei, Standards and Quality Assurance Officers of GTA; Comfort Aniagyei, Roberta Okine-Fumador, Sellassie Piphanie Tetteri, Ama Akoto and Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi of the Corporate Affairs Department, GTA.



Representing EMPAG and EVAG were also Margaret Danso Gyau, Financial Secretary of EVAG and Robert Klah, a member of EMPAG.