GTA markets Ghana’s unique location as the centre of the world

GTA delegation at the “Meetings Africa 2022” event in Johannesburg

Source: GNA

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) is marketing Ghana’s unique location as the centre of the world for business, leisure, culture, heritage, nightlife and entertainment.

“For us, it’s about the opportunities it presents for us to close deals and show the rest of the continent that Ghana is an emerging force on the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions and Events (MICE) tourism scene in Africa. Ghana must be your next Conference destination,” Mr Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Executive of the Authority, said.



He said this at the ongoing 16th edition of MICE, dubbed, “Meetings Africa 2022,” in the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa.



The MICE is on the theme “Shared Minds: Shared Economies, aimed at demonstrating how African tourism entrepreneurs continue to make strides in reaching economies of scale by leveraging shared resources.



He said the MICE showcased Africa’s diverse offering of services and products where African associations and African meetings industry professionals could partner to help transform the continent.



“Utilising this strategic business platform would enable us to restore the bridges between exhibitors and buyers in order to compete on a global scale.”

The CEO said earlier this year, TIME Magazine named Accra as one of the World’s Greatest Places to visit. According to TIME’s 2021 World’s Greatest Places, Accra is now easier to access with the many flights that come into the country daily, a key destination for visitors interested in connecting with Africa’s history and its people’s heritage as well as great place for the Arts and leisure.”



Ms. Betty Kobi, Director, MICE, GTA, said MICE remained a key pillar in the development of tourism across Africa and beyond and that they provided platforms for strategic deal-making and entice new investors to tourist destinations.



“With growing interest in Africa from developed economies, there are considerable opportunities to offer a range of MICE products and services to the underserved organisations.”



She stated that business tourism was a critical tool for economic growth in Africa and that with continuing infrastructure upgrades, improved air connectivity, improved visa facilitation and unique cultural tourism assets, it could be argued that Africa was ready for business/MICE tourism growth.



Mr. Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs, GTA, MICE Masterclass held earlier offered capacity building and coaching programmes in business tourism and MICE product development under the theme, "Forging the power of a common purpose through inspirational solutions."

“The Masterclass was held successfully with participating countries expressing their resolve to continue efforts in their respective nations to revive the Tourism, Hospitality and MICE of their various economies through effective innovation, collaboration and networking.”



The team later interacted with Ms. Lindiwe Nonceba Sisulu, Minister for Tourism in South Africa, and a Cabinet Minister, when she paid a surprise visit to Ghana’s stand and expressed her delight at seeing Ghana at the Conference and Exhibition for the first time.



She was full of praise for the Ghanaian delegation and commended the team for the display of beautiful Kente cloth, Ghana Chocolate as well as the showcasing of Ghana as a preferred MICE destination in the West-African sub-region.



Meetings Africa is a tourism event featuring Africa as a destination spot. It aims at providing a comprehensive panorama in the field of the travel industry in Africa.