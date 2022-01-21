GTA shuts down 3 tourism facilities for not paying 1% Tourism Levy

Ghana Tourism Authority

3 tourism centres owe GH¢600,000

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has earlier this week closed down three hospitality centres - Hill view guest centre, Suma court hotel limited and Tayiba Cafe over non-payment of 1% tourism levy.



The affected businesses in total owe GH¢600,000 in levies.

Acting Director of Public Affairs at GTA, Nelson Aruna Jones, in an interview with the media said these affected hospitality centres were given ample time to settle their debts but did nothing about it, hence, their closure.



“It’s not a matter of targeting, but the issue is if we come and your cheque is ready, we are only coming for the money, either the money or we close you down because we have given them ample time. So, these three facilities were not able to give us any undertaking,” he told Citibusinessnews.



Mr Jones said the exercise was in accordance with Tourism Act, 2011 (Act 817) and (LI 2185).



This law mandates the Authority to collect one percent tourism levy from all tourism plants including hotels, guest houses, serviced apartments, hostels, lodges, restaurants, traditional catering establishments (chop bars), drinking bars, travel and tour agencies among others.