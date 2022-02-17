GTA to hold first edition of the Chocolatarium Business Summit

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman

Source: GTA

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) is hosting the first-ever Chocolate Business Summit dubbed ‘The Chocolatarium’ to discuss the business of chocolate and its contribution to the growth of the economy.

The Chocolatarium is in partnership with the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), Ghana Exports Promotion Authority (GEPA), EXIM Bank, and Cocoa Value Addition Artisans Association of Ghana (COVAAGH).



The event, scheduled for 9 am on Monday, 21st February 2022 at the Kempinski Grand Hotel, will see in attendance high profile personalities such as the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Hon. Dr. Mohammed Awal, the Chief Executive officer (CEO) of GEPA Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, CEO of COCOBOD Mr. Joseph Boahen-Aidoo, CEO of GEA Mrs. Kosi Yankey-Ayeh and CEO of GIPC Mr. Yofi Grant.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman speaking on the maiden edition of this event noted that this summit seeks to bring together stakeholders within the chocolate value chain to discuss ideas on value creation and funding for artisanal chocolate manufacturers.

He added, “After a successful observance/celebration of the 2nd edition of the National Chocolate Week, the GTA is introducing the Chocolatarium Business Summit to highlight ways in which we can reap the economic benefits of chocolates while promoting its consumption. We will also explore ways to boost chocolate sales for local chocolate manufacturers. This summit promises to be edifying and insightful.”



Individuals and businesses interested in participating and exhibiting their products and services at the Chocolatarium Business Summit are encouraged to register by sending their details to chocolatarium@visitghana.com.