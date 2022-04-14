GTIW to be launched April 22

Photo to illustrate the story

Source: GTIW

Gabriel Herman, the founder of the Ghana Technology and Innovation Week (GTIW) believes the festival targeted at recognizing, acknowledging, and promoting excellence in mainstream technology solutions and innovations space will also be the key catalyst to uniting Ghana's tech ecosystem.

He made this known in a statement made available to the press ahead of the media launch of the week-long event on Friday, April 22 at the Rooftop of Electroland Ghana - off the ring road central in Accra.



According to him, the tech space in Ghana and the continent needs more collaborators to thrive while he called on players in the ecosystem to join hands in driving the technology and innovation to an appreciable level.



“We are expecting Ghana's Tech and Innovation space to grow. We are expecting more collaborators and partnerships in Ghana and Africa as a whole to see how best we can push the ecosystem. And to achieve this, we call on tech leaders, tech professionals, and tech enthusiasts to come on board to make this a grand event.”



While GTIW is considered the first-ever tech-driven festival in some quarters, Emmaline Datey, C.E.O of Impact Concept and Solutions Africa (ICS Africa), the official event partner reckons that the GTIW “has been carefully planned to positioned to create a lasting solution in the science, tech and innovation space of Ghana,” adding that “It is an avenue to create and inspire excellence in the technology and innovation space.”



“In 5 years this event will be a global event that will be the pedestal for policymaking, talent, and business development, as well as promote investor confidence in our tech and innovation ecosystem," she concluded.

GTIW, the first-ever premium world of technology event organized by BlaqOrigin MMP Limited and Tech TV will recognize Tech leaders, Tech enthusiasts, Tech influencers, Tech professionals, Tech entrepreneurs, Tech Institutions, and Innovators and Corporate organizations.



Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI), lauded the initiative as he noted that the festival will fit perfectly into the government's ten-year plan to ensure Ghana ranks top amongst nations with extensive technological advancement.



He made the assertion during a visit by members of the team on Wednesday, April 6.



He further assured of the support from his ministry towards the success of the festival.



Partners for the maiden edition are 2pi real intelligence, Enclave Africa system, Africa Global Radio, Cyclone Eagles, TechChef, Digital Times, and Avance Media. Pulse Ghana and Ghanaweb are the official media partners.