GTP MD dismisses some workers after sack protest, police deployed

GTP DEMO GTP workers' demonstration

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GTP workers protest MD’s unfair treatment

Total disregard for working agreement by MD, GTP workers laments

Textiles MD sacks workers

Security personnel have been deployed to guard Textiles Ghana Company after the Managing Director of the company, Fatoumata Doro sacked some workers of the company, citinewroom.com reports.

The company's workers had laid down tools and persistently protested, demanding the replacement of their MD over some allegations.

They have, on two occasions, prevented the MD from accessing the premises of the company.

They accused the MD of nepotism and also failing to regard their collective working agreement, among others.

However, they were asked by the National Labour Commission to resume work while the commission investigated concerns raised by the workers.

However, some of their workers have been laid off by the MD upon their return to work.

According to a Citinewsroom.com report, the workers said the Managing Director, since her appointment six months ago has ignored their collective working agreement that contains their terms and conditions of working conditions.

There were about 600 workers, including outstation workers.

Textiles Ghana Company produces the GTP and Woodin fabrics.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
