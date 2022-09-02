GTP staff not laid off, asked to go on leave for two weeks - Management

According to management workers were asked to go on leave until the financial situation is resolved

Ghana Textiles Printing Company Limited (GTP) has debunked reports that some 600 staff of the company have been laid off.

The company said it rather asked workers to go on a two-week leave in the first two weeks of September 2022 after a meeting with the workers' council.



Earlier reports stated that the cost of power for production pushed management to lay off workers.



However, information reaching GhanaWeb indicates that the message to go on sabbatical leave was sent to all staff two weeks ago.

According to the company's management, although only straight-day staff are working, the situation has become necessary due to two main challenges the company is facing.



It stated in the communique to workers that, "Difficulty in selling which has led to high unsold volumes in the depots and Serious shortages of RFO on the market thereby forcing management to power the boilers with diesel instead of RFO and increasing our energy costs by about four (4) times."



FNOQ/MA