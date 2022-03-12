1
GTP workers deny MD entry into factory again

GTP DEMO GTP workers' demonstration

Sat, 12 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GTP workers protest MD’s unfair treatment

Total disregard for working agreement by MD, GTP workers

We'll stop work anytime she enters, GTP workers

This will be the second time workers of Textiles Ghana Limited, producers of GTP and Woodin fabrics in Tema, have disallowed their Managing Director from entering the factory's premises.

The workers who embarked on a sit-down strike stated that their MD, Fatoumata Doro, was treating them unfairly after she neglected a collective working agreement with the company.

Joseph Korletey Kugblenu, a senior staff of the company, according to CitiNews reports said they will stop working anytime the MD attempts to enter the premises.

“This morning, we got information that she went to the Labour Commission to ask for permission to come to the plant and come and work.”

Mr. Kugblenu also stated that the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union tried to counter the commission’s permit, insisting that “if she stepped on the property, they would not allow her to work.”

“This morning we saw she was around, so we stopped her from entering. Immediately she left, the work went on. So right now the plant is working at full capacity.”

The workers have been demanding the removal of the MD since February 4, 2022.

The workers of the Textile Ghana Limited led by the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union, claimed that the MD was incurring cost on the company whiles disrespecting their conditions of service.

