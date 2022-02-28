GTP workers temporarily suspend strike against MD

GTP workers' demonstration

GTP workers protest MD’s unfair treatment

Total disregard for working agreement by MD, GTP workers laments



Workers Union to meet NLC on Wednesday



Workers of Textile Ghana Limited, producers of GTP in Tema, who earlier embarked on an industrial action on Thursday, February 24, 2022 have temporarily suspended their strike.



The strike, according to them became necessary after workers said they have been treated unfairly by the company's Managing Director.



According to a Citinewsroom.com report, the workers said the Managing Director, who is in the person of Fatoumata Doro, since her appointment six months ago has ignored their collective working agreement that contains their terms and conditions of working conditions.

There were about 600 workers, including outstation workers.



But in an interview with Citi News, an employee, John Ackon, said leadership of the Union will would meet with the National Labour Commission, NLC, on Wednesday [March 2, 2022] to address the matter.



“This morning our leadership briefed us after a meeting with the National Labour Commission. They have asked that we hold on as they meet with the Labour Commission. Since we want to protect our company, we will resume work while they handle the issue.”



“We have also agreed that the MD we are protesting against stays outside until we are done with all the issues. The gates are still locked. We are protecting the environment to ensure that she [the MD)] doesn’t enter the room. We know her and how vindictive she can be,” Ackon is quoted to have said by Citi News.



The workers of the Textile Ghana Limited led by the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union, claim that the MD was incurring cost on the company as well as disrespecting their conditions of service.