GUTA apologises for attacks on Carlos Ahenkorah

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) leadership has apologised to Chairperson of the Trade, Industry and Tourism Committee of Parliament, Carlos Ahenkorah.

The apology followed a meeting between the GUTA leadership and the committee in Parliament to highlight some of the issues hampering their business activities.



The traders had wrongly perceived that the Tema West MP, a former Deputy Trade and Industry Minister, was not sympathetic to their plight.



But after meeting and interacting with members on the committee, the President of the Association, Dr Joseph Obeng, profusely expressed his regrets for that negative perception on behalf of his group.



The Committee members later took turns to pledge their support towards the association's course.



Apology to Speaker

Last week, the group apologised to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, after some members attacked him for allegedly saying Parliament was on the verge of reviewing the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act, 2013.



The report had indicated that the act's review was to exempt Nigerian retail traders from paying the $1 million capital requirement under the act to facilitate their trade in Ghana.



The traders criticised Mr Bagbin for making the said pronouncement during a recent trip to Nigeria without consulting the trading community in Ghana.



They later rendered an "unqualified apology" at a meeting with Mr Alban Bagbin.



The Speaker at the meeting accepted the apology and further discussed ways of protecting the interest of Ghanaian traders in their dealings with other nationals.