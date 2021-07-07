GUTA kicks against GRA’s new freight charges rule

President of GUTA, Dr Joseph Obeng

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has expressed displeasure at the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) as regards the new duty calculations on freights.

According to GUTA, it has been reliably informed that GRA wants to factor the new freight charges into duty calculations.



“This is unacceptable and we want government to note that world commodities prices have gone up astronomically, freight charges have gone up and other factors have also contributed in making prices of goods go up to the extent that the consuming public are beginning to feel the impact and are no longer able to cope with prices,” noted the President of GUTA, Dr Joseph Obeng in a statement issued on Tuesday, July 6.



“In this regard, we are not going to accept that Customs adopt the new shipping freight charges into their duty calculations.”

Dr Obeng said if implemented, the new charges will worsen their plight.



He has, therefore, appealed to government to go back to the public discourse on how prices of goods can be maintained as the intention by the GRA will not help in any way.