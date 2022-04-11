0
Menu
Business

GUTA protests migration of traders from VAT flat rate to standard rate

GUTA President Dr Joseph Obeng121212121 Joseph Obeng, GUTA President

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Union of Traders Associations (GUTA) has called on government to reconsider its decision to forcibly migrate traders from the VAT Flat Rate scheme to the Standard rate scheme.

In a release signed by the President of GUTA, Joseph Obeng, the standard rate scheme is not uniform, but discriminatory.

He explained, "policymakers should understand that taxes should not be in a manner that poses difficulty for the operators, thereby destroy their businesses. It should rather be simplified to make compliance easier and/or raise compliance level higher."

He, therefore, adds that members of GUTA will not migrate to the Standard rate scheme.

The Associations, however, want a flat rate scheme for all traders to operate, or a uniform Standard rate that ensures fairness and equity or be made optional for traders to choose any of the two that may be more convenient for their operation.

Read the full release below:



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Djiku, Amartey over Salisu - Social media users react after Chelsea thrash Southampton 6-0
I get a warning or pay $100 when police in Ghana stop me - Steve Harvey
Why Inaki, Nico Williams don't want to play for Ghana - Kennedy Agyapong
Samuel Osei Kuffour Banned By Gfa
Barker-Vormawor retreats plan to reveal details of secret meeting with top govt officials
Eyewitness narrates his account, alleges Police want to cover up the truth
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Scientists want me dead for discovering HIV/AIDS cure – COA FS CEO
Husband of singer Osinache arrested over suspected homicide
Related Articles: