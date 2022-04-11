GUTA protests migration of traders from VAT flat rate to standard rate

Joseph Obeng, GUTA President

The Ghana Union of Traders Associations (GUTA) has called on government to reconsider its decision to forcibly migrate traders from the VAT Flat Rate scheme to the Standard rate scheme.

In a release signed by the President of GUTA, Joseph Obeng, the standard rate scheme is not uniform, but discriminatory.



He explained, "policymakers should understand that taxes should not be in a manner that poses difficulty for the operators, thereby destroy their businesses. It should rather be simplified to make compliance easier and/or raise compliance level higher."



He, therefore, adds that members of GUTA will not migrate to the Standard rate scheme.



The Associations, however, want a flat rate scheme for all traders to operate, or a uniform Standard rate that ensures fairness and equity or be made optional for traders to choose any of the two that may be more convenient for their operation.



Read the full release below: