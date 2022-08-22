GUTA to close shops over cedi depreciation, high inflation on August 29

Dr. Joseph Obeng is GUTA president

The Ghana Union of Traders Association has stated that there will be a closure of all shops on Monday, August 29, 2022, to officially demonstrate against the cedis' rapid fall.

The association said their businesses have been affected by the cedis' depreciation – which has been up to 30%- in the last 6 months.



Laying forward a plethora of issues during a press conference on August 22, 2022, the President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng, said despite the constant complaints about the impact of the depreciation of the cedi, the situation has only worsened.



Government has constantly blamed the woes of the cedi and the harsh economic conditions on the Russian-Ukraine war.



GUTA is of the belief that the country is capable of employing measures to address these issues.



“By the dictates of the trading community, we declare the closure of shops in Accra, on Monday, 29th August 2022, to officially demonstrate these concerns to the government,” the President of GUTA said.



GUTA’s agitations have come at the back of the rapid and continuous depreciation of the cedi, the continuous rise in interest rates, and the high inflation rate among others.

The association said it is “ever ready to avail ourselves to the government in its quest to find solutions to these myriads of problems.”



GUTA is optimistic that Ghana’s situation is redeemable.



