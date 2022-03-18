Gabby Otchere-Darko hints at ‘national debate’ on IMF bailout and E-Levy

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has somewhat proposed for a ‘national debate’ on the way forward given the current deadlock on the controversial E-Levy Bill.



Since the beginning of this year, Ghana’s economy has been facing difficulties with regard to the passage of the tax measure, the cedi’s depreciation, negative economic outlook and downgrading of credit ratings among others



But the private legal practitioner in a tweet posted on March 17 said, Ghana began the year without the usual injection of the US$3 billion of Eurobonds funds and hinged on plans to use the proposed Electronic Transaction Levy for the country’s COVID-19 recovery programme.

In view of these setbacks, Gabby Otchere-Darko believes the proposed E-Levy may not be passed by Parliament and is therefore calling for a ‘national debate’ over what the citizens want.



“2022 began without the usual US$3 billion injections of Eurobond cash. Govt’s post-COVID recovery GhanaCARES programme hinged partly on an E-Levy which Parliament may not even OK."



“There should be a national debate: do we want IMF or E-Levy or both or none? Tough decisions confront Ghana”, he tweeted.





Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is to chair a crunch cabinet retreat at the Peduase Lodge over the economy, growing depreciation of the cedi and the recent increments in fuel prices.



The meeting which ends on Sunday, March 20, 2022, seeks to find solutions to the raging economic challenges.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on his part has ruled out Ghana seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) despite the current economic challenges.



Ofori-Atta during a series of town hall meetings on the E-Levy has reiterated that government will seek to consider home-grown solutions to deal with the economic difficulties.