Galamsey affecting turbidity of water bodies - Abu Jinapor

Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Abu Jinapor

Lands Minister lauds Media for role in fight against illegal mining

Minister bemoans devastation of landscapes by galamsey activities



Minister assures of government’s effort in the fight against galamsey



The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Abu Jinapor has reiterated the importance of preserving natural resources in the country.



Mr. Jinapor, in an instance stated that the turbidity of water bodies in the country is bad, adding that it has far-reaching consequences on the country’s resources.



He said although it will take a considerable period of time before the turbidity becomes normal, the government is decommissioning mining equipment to help in the process.



“The express will tell you that for now you actually should be paying attention to the turbidity level of the river bodies of our country.

“I had a rare opportunity of being followed around the southern part of our country by the Ghana Airforce, we went to Eastern Ashanti, Western, Western North, Central and the level of devastation of the landscape of these Regions is heartbreaking”, the Minister noted.



The minister also disclosed that certain areas have been tagged as 'no-go-areas' for mining activities and government will ensure that the necessary enforcements are put in place.



“The government has that duty to protect the environment and the government came out and set the rules clearly that water bodies...reserves had been justified as red zones and these are areas the government will not permit any illegal mining whatsoever and therefore government is taken the decision…just imagine, where we getting to a situation where we import water into Ghana, water is life”.



"A country that cannot give water to its people, what country would that be,”? the minister asked.



He thus commended the media for its support thus far in the fight against 'galamsey' and urged them to continue the good work.



Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, the Minister said he recognizes efforts made by the media to preserve Ghana’s natural resources.