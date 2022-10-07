5
Galamsey menace: Trace persons who attempt to buy cocoa farms - Security Agencies tasked

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako Jnr., has charged the security and intelligence agencies to trace those who buy cocoa farms for the purposes of mining.

A video recently surfaced capturing a cocoa farmer claiming he was selling his cocoa farm to a buyer whose identity he didn't reveal.

The cocoa farmer noted that the farm and the land on which the cocoa is, belonged to him, therefore his resolved to sell it out for mining in return for financial help.

Addressing the issue on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme Wednesday morning, Kweku Baako called on the security services to pounce on the buyer as well as every person who attempts to buy any farm, particularly cocoa farms, for galamsey.

He admonished the security operatives to collaborate with the sellers to find those who buy their farms.

"If they won't cooperate, the [intelligence] security services should have enough intelligence capability to find out. I don't think it's a big deal. If the seller will not cooperate and will not identify the buyer, it is not beyond the capacity of the State in terms of its intelligence gathering and security apparatus to trace who is doing the business there," he stated.

