Gari 'olonka' now selling at GH¢20 in Kumasi Metropolis

Gari

The price of gari has been increased by 20 percent in the Kumasi metropolis of the Ashanti region.

The 'olonka' of gari which was sold at GH¢18 has been increased to GH¢20 while a bag of the commodity has soared from GH¢370 to GH¢420.



Some of the traders told Class FM's Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah that the retail price was increased after suppliers made price adjustments.



A trader said: “The bag was GH¢380, now it’s GH¢420.”



“First the olanka was 18, now it’s 20, 22. Now because of the increment, you can sell it at any price. Now people are not buying, when you tell the buyer the price and they look at their money they just walk away.”

Another trader stated: “Even the rubber for selling the gari was 70 pesewas, now it’s 1.5 pesewas for one. The market is slow, and we don’t make much profit because of the increment.”



A third trader appealed for something to be done about the economy to enable them to make profits when they sell.



“Because there’s no money, the person can’t buy so sometimes we consider the buyer and sell if for GH¢17, but you won’t make your profit because of the price at which we bought it.



“We appeal to them to do something about it for us,” the trader said.