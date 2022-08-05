Gas Tanker Drivers Union calls off strike, gives government 2-month ultimatum

Gas Tanker

The strike by the Gas Tanker Drivers Union has been called off after a meeting with the Ministry of Energy and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

The 5-day strike was to drive home some concerns of the Union including better working conditions.



The drivers want government to “lift a ban on the construction of new gas station after the 2017 Atomic Gas station explosion, review a policy to track Tanker vehicles, as well as improved working conditions of the drivers”.



Speaking after the meeting with government, a member of the union stated that details of the meeting could not be disclosed but noted that government had been given a 2-month ultimatum to address their challenges.



“We do not want to go into the main issues discussed but I can tell you that we gave the government an ultimatum to address our challenges in two months”

Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union, George Nyaunu expressed their dissatisfaction about certain sanctions by the National Petroleum Authority.



“If one driver has mistakenly tampered with the fill, why should you ban the whole company? So, if the transporter has about 50 to 100 trucks and you ban the whole company for one mistake,” Nyaunu is quoted Joy Business.



SSD/MA