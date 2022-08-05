Gateway Real Estate Africa, Appolonia City open first commercial office building

Appolonia City opens first commercial office building

Adumuah Place, the first office building at Appolonia City, is open and ready for its first tenants. Developed by Gateway Real Estate Africa (GREA), Adumuah Place is conveniently located off the Adenta-Dodowa Road and strategically positioned at the entrance to Appolonia City, Greater Accra’s new city.

GREA, a leading property developer and manager with operations across Africa, offers corporate office and retail space in the USD 4 million Grade A building. Adumuah Place is anchored by Appolonia Development Company’s new headquarters, a clinic and pharmacy by C & J Medicare Limited, and Duka Supermarket, a chain of green grocery stores.



The launch of Adumuah Place was attended by Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister for Works and Housing, businessman Sir Sam Jonah and executives from GREA and Appolonia City.



“On behalf of the government, I commend Gateway Real Estate Africa and Appolonia City for their foresight in developing high-quality office space in a decentralized location that is free from the traffic congestion of central Accra,” Asenso-Boakye commented. “Adumuah Place is certain to attract additional tenants that appreciate the live-work-play lifestyle of Appolonia City.”



With offices ranging from 116m2 to 661m2 in the 2,000 m2 building, tenants have a variety of spaces to pick from, depending on their requirements.

“With Adumuah Place, we placed a strong emphasis on reducing tenants’ overall cost of occupation by focusing on clever design features to reduce utility charges and increase tenant comfort,” said GREA CEO Andre Janari.







Pearson explained that the use of perforated aluminum cladding, for example, shades the building internally, reducing glare and reliance on air conditioning for cooling. Similarly, the building’s northeastern façade has large vertical louvres that reduce glare and heat generated from the morning sun.



Sir Sam Jonah, a director of GREA’s mother company, Grit Real Estate Income Group, said, “Building today is about building for post-covid cities and delivering on the trend towards a new, different and better quality of life in Africa’s business hubs.”





In addition, Adumuah Place benefits from Appolonia City’s existing world-class infrastructure, such as roads, security, ICT and a host of other services.



“Adumuah Place is named in honor of Nii Tei Adumuah II, who ruled Appolonia for 40 years and was a visionary leader of the Appolonia community, our partner in Appolonia City,” said Bright Owusu-Amofah, CEO of Appolonia City. “We are certain Adumuah Place will live up to Nii Tei Adumuah II’s legacy.”



More than two million commuters enter Accra’s CBD every day, creating travel times to work of up to three hours for people who leave their homes after 6 am, making for long and tiring days, lower productivity, and severely constrained home or leisure time.





Adumuah Place at Appolonia City is the latest in a strategic partnership between GREA and Appolonia City’s developer, Rendeavour, which spans commercial, warehousing and logistics developments at Rendeavour’s new cities in East and West Africa.



About Gateway Real Estate Africa (www.greafrica.group)



Gateway Real Estate Africa is a private real estate development company registered in Mauritius. It specializes in turnkey construction of accommodation for international companies and retailers who wish to expand their operations in the African continent. The company creates value for shareholders through development, rental income from tenanted developments, and the sale of assets at the appropriate time.

Since its formation in 2018, Gateway Real Estate Africa has raised and deployed capital into development projects in Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Morocco, Mauritius, and Mozambique and is currently delivering on a construction pipeline of US$400 million.



About Appolonia City (www.appolonia.com.gh)



Appolonia City is a 2,325-acre (941-hectare) inclusive mixed-use new city in Greater Accra. A seamless live-play-work community, Appolonia City offers homes, offices, shopping, schools, healthcare, and ample parks and open spaces. High-quality tarred roads, power, ICT, water, and storm drains are already available in Appolonia City.



Appolonia Industrial Park is a 200-acre, modern warehousing, logistics, and a light industrial zone with world-class estate management services.