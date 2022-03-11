Gender Ministry commits to boosting women’s participation in digital economy

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, in partnership with the Gender Digitisation & Formulation Consult (GD&FC), have launched a ‘Gender Digital Policy Framework, to boost women’s participation in digitalisation.

The policy framework was launched in Tamale is part of activities to commemorate the International Women’s Day 2022.



The programme which seeks to increase female participation in the digital economy has set a bold target to enroll one million women into the digital space through the use of social media internships.



In addition to helping bridge the gender digital gap, the programme has been designed to reduce the cost of social media management for government agencies, corporate bodies, and non-profit institutions by offering them access to the largest pool of social media interns working remotely.



Head of Digital Policy, GD&FC, E.K. Sagoe, in a statement indicated that the Gender Digital Policy Framework has come in at a crucial moment to act as the needed catalyst to help support the government’s Digitisation agenda.



Furthermore, it will also increase the participation of women in the digital economy and will be of great importance to the nation given that women constitute 51 percent of the national population and contribute significantly to economic development.



“Through the GDP framework, more women would now have access to the digital economy starting with internship programs. Trials would begin with a few selected entities before full-scale rollout,” he said.

Representing the gender minister, Regional Director for Department of Gender, Northern Region, Bashira Alhassan, emphasized that the ministry is committed to enhancing women’s welfare and women empowerment. As such it will contribute its quota to ensure effective implementation of the policy framework.



“I have no doubt that, the Gender Digital Policy (GDP) framework which seeks to increase female participation in the digital economy, would help them enhance their projects through the avenues provided by the framework, which are: E-Learning, E-Commerce, and Remote Work.



It is my view that, the GDP framework will contribute immensely to government’s Digitisation plans for women,” she said.



International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.



This year’s commemoration is on the theme ‘break the bias.’ It emanates from the background that whether deliberate or unconscious, bias makes it difficult for women to move ahead. Knowing that bias exists isn’t enough, action is needed to level the playing field.