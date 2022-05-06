Gender equality necessary to reduce poverty 

Logo of Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA)

Source: GNA

Hajia Alima Sagito-Saeed, Executive Director of Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA), has underscored the need for gender equality in all facets of life to reduce poverty.

She also mentioned roles played by women in the socio-economic development of the country, saying without women, many of the urban workers and individual families could not get their daily means of survival.



Hajia Sagito-Saeed who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale said women had suffered a lot to a point, where some were regarded as inferior to men and secluded to play roles in society.



She said the situation was worsened by the refusal of the victims of gender-based violence to report their plight to the appropriate authorities because "they believe it will destroy the image of their families."

She called on opinion leaders to provide equal opportunities for women to use their talents to make better choices for themselves, their families, and communities.



