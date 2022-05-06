0
Menu
Business

Gender equality necessary to reduce poverty 

1.21469888 Logo of Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA)

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: GNA

Hajia Alima Sagito-Saeed, Executive Director of Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA), has underscored the need for gender equality in all facets of life to reduce poverty.

 She also mentioned roles played by women in the socio-economic development of the country, saying without women, many of the urban workers and individual families could not get their daily means of survival.

 Hajia Sagito-Saeed who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale said women had suffered a lot to a point, where some were regarded as inferior to men and secluded to play roles in society.

She said the situation was worsened by the refusal of the victims of gender-based violence to report their plight to the appropriate authorities because "they believe it will destroy the image of their families."

She called on opinion leaders to provide equal opportunities for women to use their talents to make better choices for themselves, their families, and communities.

   

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Jojo Wollacott's best goalkeeper award was for propaganda - Dan Kweku Yeboah
Five Ghanaian players who have been accused of age-cheating
Ghanaian woman caught in €4,000 money laundering scheme in Ireland spared jail time
What Asamoah Gyan's children said about him in his book
Five young Ghanaians tipped to take over their family businesses
From rags to riches: Five Ghanaian footballers who were born broke but are now rich
Why Yaya Toure is trending after Real Madrid knocked out Man City from Champions League
Twum Boafo warns Okoe Boye on new appointment
Dafeamekpor tackles AG over performance of Minority lawyer
Serwaa Broni: CHRAJ responds to ASEPA petition to probe Akufo-Addo