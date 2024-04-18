Genser Energy commissions 110km of natural gas pipeline at Anwomaso

The gas pipeline is part of Genser Energy's network of 430 kilometres of pipeline

Genser Energy, a leading energy company in Ghana, has officially commissioned 110km of natural gas pipeline at Anwomaso in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The gas pipeline is part of Genser Energy's network of 430 kilometres of pipeline which has been constructed in the country to provide a cheap and reliable source of energy for industries in Ghana



Addressing a gathering during the official launch of the station on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, the Board Chairman for Genser Energy Okotwareasuo Osei-Nyampong VI said the project is phase three of pipeline networks which consists of five gas stations.



He revealed that three of the stations are Block Valve Stations ls (BVSs) located at Miawano, Ntinako and Adwafo, the other two stations he noted are Regulatory Point Station (RPS) at Gyegyetreso and a Branch Metering Station (BMS) at Anwomaso which has now been commissioned.



Purpose



Okotwareasuo Osei-Nyampong VI emphasized that the project aims to serve humanity through the provision of cheap and reliable energy to the Ashanti Region and Ghana at large.



He pledged the company's continuous support and investment in Ghana, adding that, they will continue working with all stakeholders in the Energy sector to provide cheap energy to the country.

Asantehene's remarks



For his part, the Overlord of the Asante Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II underscored the importance of the project



"The commissioning of this expansive pipeline network carries immense socio-economic implications on a national scale."



"The integration of the pipeline will facilitate the provision of cheaper gas for power generation. This development positions Kumasi as a key hub for future development initiatives and employment opportunities”, he said.



He commended Genser Energy for working tirelessly to ensure the project is a success.