German government partners Ghana government to launch 10,000 jobs

Invest for Jobs, an initiative of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) implemented among others by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH has launched the Kumasi edition of the “Green SME Networking Festival.”

The festival is aimed at supporting Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) towards creating decent jobs and improving eco-friendly production and products in Ghana.



The launch event, which took place at the Golden Bean Hotel, brought together several representatives from business associations and government agencies, such as the festival’s co-host, Ghana Enterprises Agency, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, and Association of Ghana Industries, among others.



Mr. John Duti, Team Leader of Invest for Jobs at GIZ Ghana, explained that the participating SMEs are in sectors that are most strategic in terms of export potential, job creation, and most importantly the green agenda.



“It is therefore imperative that businesses in these sectors are supported to grow in an eco-friendly way to employ more people. We expect that they will create [ten thousand] green and decent jobs following this training and the support we provide,” he stated.



The Green SME Networking Festival will witness the participation of 100 SMEs with an interest in eco-friendly manufacturing, mainly from the agro-processing, fashion & textile, and cosmetics sectors.

The SMEs will partake in a series of business games and workshops on various topics related to eco-friendly and sustainable business practices.



Seminars on access to markets through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and e-commerce are offered with the support of the German Alliance for Trade Facilitation and the Pan-African e-Commerce Initiative, both programs also implemented by GIZ.



Additionally, the participants will be able to engage in business-to-business meetings, network with financial service providers and business associations, pitch business ideas, and participate in product exhibition events.



The exhibition is open to the public come to the Golden Bean Hotel where they will have the opportunity to discover the various products of the 100 SMEs.