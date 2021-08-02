Get insurance protection – NIC urges Momo agents

Dr Justice Ofori, NIC Commissioner

• The NIC has encouraged Momo vendors to insure their businesses

• Following the recent attacks on operators, the NIC noted it’s the best way to secure their future



• Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana has said the business has become risky



The National Insurance Commission has urged Mobile Money operators to secure their businesses with an authentic insurance plan.



The Commissioner of Insurance, Dr Justice Ofori, was speaking with regards to the incessant attacks on people engaged in the business.



In an interview with Citi Business, Dr Justice Ofori emphasized that it lies on the Momo vendors to make the decision to have “some kind of peace of mind.”

“I don’t know much about Mobile Money agents being robbed, but I think it is the responsibility of every business person to get some kind of peace of mind, that is insurance protection. So if you’ve seen this happen to your colleague, then you better get prepared because you can also be a victim.”



Mobile Money operators, over the past years, have become targets of armed robbers who sometimes do not only abscond with monies but injure or take the lives of the victims.



This has resulted in fear among agents who have demanded some form of protection from telecommunications companies.



The NIC boss told the news portal that although it is “not compulsory” for them to have insurance, the expert was of the view that “every business operator” must “actually think of the future and see how they protect their future” by insuring their businesses.