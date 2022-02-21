Get your permit now - EPA to coffin makers

A coffin maker at work

EPA holds sensitization workshop for coffin makers

Chemicals used for work poses as health risk to others, EPA to coffin makers



Find us a suitable place to work, Coffin makers to EPA



Coffin makers have been asked by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to get a permit from its outfit and other local assemblies to stay in business.



According to the Environmental Quality Director of the EPA, Emmanuel K.E. Appoh, the work of these coffin makers has dire consequences on both the environment and public health.



He cited spraying of harmful chemicals on the caskets as one of the public health concerns.

According to him, the petroleum products used contains benzene which poses health risks to these coffin makers.



"The prolonged inhalation of benzine and other chemicals tend to constrict the breathing valve ways, affect the trachea, turn recurring in the bloodstream,” Mr Appoh is quoted to have said by Daily Graphic.



Speaking at a sensitization programme, Mr Appoh explained that the permit will allow coffin makers to get a better understanding of their job and how it impacts the environment negatively.



It would also bring to bear some measures to take to mitigate the outstanding problem while they stay in business.



Secretary of Coffin Makers Association, Nii Lante Lamptey, lauded EPA for the sentitization programme and requested that the EPA helps them find a suitable location for them to continue to work without endangering lives.